Letters to the Editor: California tribes’ input on ancestral redwoods isn’t just symbolic
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- A proposed bill would grant California tribal nations authority to guide forest restoration across 14 publicly managed forests representing tens of thousands of acres, ending decades of excluded Indigenous expertise.
- Tribal cultural burning and stewardship practices are evidence-based methods — not symbolic gestures — that reduce dangerous fuel loads and strengthen forest resilience in an increasingly fire-prone climate.
- The partnership model rebuilds trust between state agencies and tribes, treating Indigenous forest management knowledge with respect and demonstrating effective collaboration on environmental challenges.
To the editor: This article notes that, should the bill pass, tribal nations would help guide restoration across 14 publicly managed forests, representing tens of thousands of acres (“After exile, California tribes could help oversee ancestral redwoods again,” May 10). That scale matters.
For decades, agencies sidelined tribal knowledge while fuel loads climbed and forests grew more vulnerable.
What makes this shift so encouraging is its practicality. Cultural burning and tribal stewardship aren’t symbolic gestures; they’re evidence‑based, place‑rooted practices that shaped resilient forest ecosystems long before Western fire science existed. In a hotter, drier, more fire-prone climate, reducing dense, flammable understory fuels isn’t optional; it’s essential for protecting nearby communities.
These partnerships do more than restore forests. They rebuild trust, foster shared responsibility and show what collaboration can look like when the state treats the ancient wisdom of our state’s tribes with the respect it deserves rather than as an afterthought.
In a moment when so many environmental debates turn adversarial more often than not, this is a model worth expanding.
Jennifer Normoyle, Hillsborough, Calif.