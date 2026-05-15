Letters to the Editor: California tribes’ input on ancestral redwoods isn’t just symbolic

Spirit runners dash through Jackson Demonstration State Forest, the center of a decades-long fight between environmentalists and loggers over its stately redwood trees.

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To the editor: This article notes that, should the bill pass, tribal nations would help guide restoration across 14 publicly managed forests, representing tens of thousands of acres ( “After exile, California tribes could help oversee ancestral redwoods again,” May 10). That scale matters.

For decades, agencies sidelined tribal knowledge while fuel loads climbed and forests grew more vulnerable.

What makes this shift so encouraging is its practicality. Cultural burning and tribal stewardship aren’t symbolic gestures; they’re evidence‑based, place‑rooted practices that shaped resilient forest ecosystems long before Western fire science existed. In a hotter, drier, more fire-prone climate, reducing dense, flammable understory fuels isn’t optional; it’s essential for protecting nearby communities.

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These partnerships do more than restore forests. They rebuild trust, foster shared responsibility and show what collaboration can look like when the state treats the ancient wisdom of our state’s tribes with the respect it deserves rather than as an afterthought.

In a moment when so many environmental debates turn adversarial more often than not, this is a model worth expanding.

Jennifer Normoyle, Hillsborough, Calif.