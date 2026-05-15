Letters to the Editor: If California really wants to rebuild democracy, repeal Proposition 50

Gov. Gavin Newsom surveys damage from the Dixie fire in 2021. Residents affected by last year’s wildfires are helping shape decisions around the state’s response through comments submitted to the new Engaged California platform.

To the editor: Engaged California sounds like a great way to foster civic engagement and improve public trust in our polarized age ( “Can California’s new online platform help rebuild democracy?,” May 14). But after Californians voted by more than 60% to end temporarily independent redistricting, the program’s promises feel incredibly hollow. You can shake my hand and debate policy with me all you want, but if you have already destroyed my political representation for partisan gain, why should I trust the process at all? Increasing public involvement is objectively a good thing, but it cannot compensate for the crime of vote rigging.

If Californians want to put their money where their mouth is on “democracy,” they should repeal Proposition 50. I won’t hold my breath.

Charlie Henry, Palm Desert