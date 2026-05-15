Letters to the Editor: President Kennedy established USAID for a reason. We’re vulnerable without it

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To the editor: It was the best of weeks — I met Dr. Anthony Fauci — and the worst — I read guest contributor Robert B. Shpiner’s heartbreaking op-ed on the catastrophic results of the dismantling of USAID ( “Elon Musk’s chainsaw has brought world health crashing down,” May 12). The accompanying photo of Elon Musk wielding his chainsaw made me feel physically ill.

As a nurse practitioner and former school nurse, I am passionate about maternal, child and public health. My daughter, after earning her master’s in public health at USC, had spent 10 years at USAID until February 2025, when she experienced the devastating personal and global loss of the organization. She had worked on HIV/AIDS, COVID and future threats, which were once thought critical to our health and welfare as another pandemic illness is not a matter of if, but when.

President Kennedy established USAID in 1961 not only to unify foreign assistance programs, but also because he believed providing food and medicines to starving children worldwide countered the conditions that foster insurgency.

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The statistics that Shpiner quotes are harrowing, and made more gut-wrenching knowing that the prevention of starvation, catastrophic illness and death could be prevented at a cost of only 17 cents per American per day.

The current administration has made it clear that the lives of non-Americans are of no consequence, yet it claims to be pro-life and pro-Christianity. I would love to see them try to justify the one, while hiding behind the other, to St. Peter at the pearly gates.

Jacqueline Ficht, South Pasadena