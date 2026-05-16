Letters to the Editor: In a jungle primary, the Democrats shouldn’t be attacking one another

To the editor: It’s shocking that, in a blue state like California, a Republican might edge out the No. 2 Democrat in our jungle primary ( “Karen Bass, Xavier Becerra top new poll for L.A. mayor, California governor,” May 13). It’s less surprising, however, when you look at the way Tom Steyer and Xavier Becerra are attacking each other. This tactic would be normal in the usual Democratic primary, where the candidates run against each other in the primary and then attack their Republican opponent in the general, but it’s the opposite in a jungle primary.

In a jungle primary, the Democrats should run as a team in the primary to shut out the Republicans, and then they run against each other in the general. They should both be attacking Steve Hilton and Chad Bianco right now, not each other. Will someone please explain to them how a jungle primary works?

D.W. Kreger, Littlerock, Calif.