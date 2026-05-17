Letters to the Editor: It’s no surprise that L.A.’s streetlight transition is slow and burdensome

To the editor: It’s no surprise the Bureau of Street Lighting is taking a “let them eat lumens” attitude toward citizens complaining about the harsh color and unwanted bedroom illumination with the new LEDs ( “L.A.’s golden streetlights have turned harsh white. Homeowners aren’t happy,” May 8). Light pollution comes not just from unshielded, harshly bright streetlights, but from light emitted by a variety of other public properties such as parks and schools. Wasted illumination of the sky and other people’s property doesn’t improve public safety. A competent administration would have used proper shielding (and temperature) early on during the transition to LEDs and negotiated a reasonable price given the volume.

The article states that the city has transitioned 650 lights to solar this year. At this rate, we’ll be fully solar in only 92 more years! Clearly moving faster than the city’s homelessness efforts.

Jesse Goldbaum, Woodland Hills