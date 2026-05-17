Letters to the Editor: Newsom’s proposed investment in special education is an admirable one

To the editor: Congratulations to Gov. Gavin Newsom for proposing a very thoughtful and hearty new state budget, which includes the largest contribution to special education in the state’s history ( “What Newsom’s proposed budget means for education in California,” May 14). The changes from his January budget are remarkable and, most important, guarantee ongoing revenues rather than just one-time increases. The tensions and hostilities toward students with special needs are ongoing and persistent, but this effort will diminish the neglect that the federal government has created with its lack of funding.

Now our governor should take his good work to Washington, where he can remedy the neglect from Congress and past and present presidents. Special education is the last huge bipartisan education issue left in our politics.

David Tokofsky, Eagle Rock