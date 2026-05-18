Letters to the Editor: Altadena has two Little Leagues, and both gave their families strength

To the editor: This article highlights Central Altadena Little League’s comeback season following the devastation of the 2025 Eaton wildfire ( “After the L.A. fires, Altadena’s Little League almost folded. Then, they had the season of a lifetime,” May 13). It’s an admirable story, and my heart goes out to all the kids and families who lost their homes and everything they owned, including all that baseball gear.

But it would have been nice for the Los Angeles Times to acknowledge that Altadena is home to two Little Leagues. While not nearly as devastated, the East Altadena Little League’s kids and families were far from immune from the wildfire’s path. Many lost their homes or were displaced for months, relying on each other, or the help of corporate donors, for baseball gear and support during that spring season.

For our kids, baseball was a reprieve from the devastation of their homes or, in some cases, their schools — all of which were in Altadena.

Advertisement

Amanda Williamson, Altadena