Letters to the Editor: 85-year-old woman’s account of ICE detention ‘is nothing short of terrifying’

To the editor: There is nothing more cruel than mistreating women and their children ( “85-year-old French widow caught in Trump’s immigration crackdown describes her detention,” May 12). Marie-Thérèse Ross’ (no relation to me) account is nothing short of terrifying for her and the vulnerable women and children who were held captive with her. I’m glad she’s safe now, and I hope her account of these atrocities will bring changes in the system.

I wish to see more courageous people report on the level of depravity of the Trump administration. It needs to be exposed and stopped.

Mindy Taylor-Ross, Venice