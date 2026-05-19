Letters to the Editor: Altadena’s development issues started long before the Eaton fire

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To the editor: The sewer situation in Altadena arises from the development of the area and poor code enforcement by L.A. County ( “Altadena’s latest roadblock to rebuilding: Sewage,” May 15). Beneath Altadena’s rustic appeal lay a mess of errors, oversights and omissions.

I lived for 14 years in a west Altadena house built in 1941. Its sewer connection took a long course to a side street rather than to the street of my address. My next-door neighbor’s 1920s home featured a jerry-rigged drain field that sent raw effluent to his backyard, dangerously close to a swimming pool, another unapproved feature from decades past.

Altadena’s construction was gradual, and not in the least uniform. Much of the housing, particularly in the west of the area, was altered by residents who made additions and alterations undeterred by any rules, while enforcement remained practically nil. Many homes sold “as is,” with the new occupants simply accepting things as found.

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If the sewer situation was bad, the surface drainage arrangements were worse. Many streets acted as drainage culverts during rainstorms, and residents relied on channels cut through their properties to divert water from the street above to the one below. It lacked curbs or formal drainage arrangements other than gravity.

Alas, the sweeter character of Altadena is gone; the individuality of its houses, the character of its neighborhoods. But officials need to ensure that sewers, sidewalks and street drains are up to date and code.

Michael McGrorty, Seal Beach