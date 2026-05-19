Letters to the Editor: Corporate America’s rush to replace workers with AI is shortsighted

To the editor: The greed and shortsightedness of corporate America is on full display as we read about Cisco cutting around 5% of its workforce ( “LinkedIn, Cisco and Amazon are the latest tech companies laying off more workers,” May 14), only to turn two pages to see Cisco’s best day in nearly 15 years lifting Wall Street to record highs ( “Cisco leads Wall Street to more records and the Dow back to 50,000,” May 14).

AI is here to stay, but the complete erasure of the American worker is going to have dire consequences when this bubble bursts. How are people going to spend money without jobs? How are stocks going to rise without individuals investing a portion of their now-nonexistent paychecks? Currently, it’s mostly entry-level work that is being replaced. What happens when the mid-level worker moves up or retires? Without human workers who would be able to replace that person, that position becomes entry level and the AI food chain gobbles that up as well.

The truth is corporate America does not care. For decades, it’s been clear these multinational conglomerates act as their own sovereign nation states that will scour the Earth to bleed as many resources as possible to fill their coffers.

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But what happens when there’s nothing left?

Joe Abousakher, West Hollywood