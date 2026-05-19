Letters to the Editor: New high-voltage power line project is just a retread of the Sunrise Powerlink

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To the editor: This article will spark a lot of people to oppose the project ( “Should a high-voltage power line run through California’s largest state park? Critics are furious,” May 17). Running the electricity-carrying transmission lines through Anza-Borrego Desert State Park would be a disaster.

San Diego Gas & Electric’s new transmission line effort is just a retread of the same old project they tried to ram through several years ago, the Sunrise Powerlink. It’s another way to gouge ratepayers for “dirty” electricity generated far away from the city of San Diego.

After making sure that homeowners who have solar panels on their homes won’t get any benefit from adding panels, SDG&E wants to stick it to all ratepayers by charging them more for new transmission lines from its new power plant on the border. In other words, SDG&E says, “We don’t want homeowners to generate cheap electricity with solar panels, we want you to buy our electricity.”

Another reason that electricity generation should be a utility owned by the public, not by a corporation that puts profit for the stockowners over service and lower prices for ratepayers.

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Phillip Roullard, San Diego

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To the editor: There are other options outside of getting energy from clean energy sources (geothermal or solar), such as burning hydrocarbons. Is that what we prefer to do?

The starting point of the power line in question is in an area where clean energy sources are located. If we are to be able to utilize that energy, it has to be transmitted to where we can use it by some route or another.

I assume that other routing options have been studied. No matter what route one chooses, there are going to be objections. Would it be preferred to route the transmission lines through high-density population areas?

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Philip Hiestand, Irvine

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To the editor: I completely object to the proposed SDG&E power line going through Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. A power line was considered in 2008 for the same area and was shot down. The same issues remain today.

I visit Anza-Borrego State Park when the wildflowers are in bloom because I want to get away from the city and go where nature takes its course. No, no, no to this project.

Gerald Orcholski, Pasadena

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To the editor: The article about the proposed Golden Pacific Powerlink covers the negative impact it would have on Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. There are many other areas that would also be severely impacted. For example, high-voltage towers are proposed all along Temecula Creek . Those towers would not only be extremely close to hundreds of homes, but they would also damage the native habitat there.

I hope there are other solutions that can be explored.

Phyllis Ruderman, Manhattan Beach

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To the editor: The proposed power line through Anza-Borrego State Park creates a confusing conflict of ecological and economic values and interests. What’s more important, saving our natural environment or serving the public’s need for electricity in an efficient and economical way?

But let’s simplify the complex issues by imagining a different, hypothetical situation: What if the power lines were to have an efficient and direct route through, say, Beverly Hills and Brentwood? Surely, then, alternative routes, above or below ground, would be found.

Richard W. Merel, Hermosa Beach