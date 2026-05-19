Letters to the Editor: With China trip, Trump has set himself up for another diplomatic defeat

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To the editor: At the 2025 Alaska summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin, a meticulously prepared and calculating adversary, diplomatically manhandled President Trump. Putin systematically dismantled Trump’s Ukraine peace framework, leaving our president virtually speechless at a post-summit news conference. The end result? Putin bought time for battlefield offensives, turning Washington’s initiative into a glaring demonstration of Trump’s geopolitical ineffectiveness.

It appears history may have repeated itself in the high-stakes meeting with China’s Xi Jinping ( “For Trump in China, a tonal shift yields few results,” May 14). Desperate to spin a victory out of the ongoing Strait of Hormuz crisis, Trump seems open to pausing U.S. military assistance to Taiwan in exchange for Beijing’s diplomatic intervention with Iran. If China intervenes, the White House will likely mischaracterize a reopened shipping lane as Iran “caving” to American pressure. In reality, Beijing will walk away with the ultimate strategic prize: a freeze on U.S. military assistance for Taiwan.

Another win for an adversary. Another loss for an ally.

Jim Paladino, Tampa, Fla.

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To the editor: Did Xi outplay Trump? Yes. It was embarrassing ( “News Analysis: Trump spent two days with Xi in Beijing. Was he outplayed?,” May 17). Xi played Trump like a cat toying with a mouse.

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Our federal government is being run by one man surrounded by groupies. If you play Trump, you play the United States. It’s embarrassing and it will take an election cycle or two for a reversal.

Chris Pearson, Spring Valley, Calif.

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To the editor: Trump has no problem insulting Americans who disagree with him or fail to support his policies, but he also has no problem sucking up to the dictatorial leader of China who has a record of suppressing the human rights of the Chinese people.

I would like Trump to show the same deferential attitude toward his American constituents as he showed to Xi on his recent trip to China. If he can perform with civility and deference for Xi, he can do it for every American. It’s his choice.

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June Thompson, Los Angeles