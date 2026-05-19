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Letters to the Editor: Xavier Becerra has too much baggage to make it past the primary

Dana Williamson leaves federal court in Sacramento last November.
Dana Williamson, one of the political players at the center of a financial scandal involving gubernatorial candidate Xavier Becerra, leaves federal court in Sacramento last November.
(Paul Kitagaki Jr. / TNS)

To the editor: The thought of a Trump-endorsed Republican governor in California is, to quote Sean Connery in “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade,” “intolerable!”

If more dirt emerges in the fall on something that involves Xavier Becerra, and he is running against Steve Hilton, it is possible that independents will not vote and the unthinkable happens (“A former Becerra aide pleaded guilty in a fraud case. I still have questions,” May 14). The only way to ensure we end up with a Democratic governor is to vote for Tom Steyer now in the primaries.

Despite some of his past politically incorrect investments and large bank account, Steyer made his money legally and has spent a lot of it helping Californians. I don’t want to chance that a Trumper moves into the statehouse in Sacramento.

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Michael Schaller, Temple City

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