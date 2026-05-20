Letters to the Editor: There are ways to strengthen the border without desecrating sacred sites

A construction crew works on a new border wall segment in April 2026 on Kuuchamaa Mountain, also known as Tecate Peak, on the border of San Diego County and Tecate, Mexico.

To the editor: It is appalling that this irreparable damage is happening because the environmental and cultural protections that Americans have fought so long to enact have simply been ignored due to a fabricated “national emergency” ( “U.S.-Mexico border wall construction is desecrating sacred sites, Indigenous leaders say,” May 17). There are more intelligent ways to create a safer border region without spending billions of taxpayer dollars desecrating the ancient sacred sites of the original inhabitants of this land and their living descendants. This wasteful government spending causes permanent damage to our nation’s Native American heritage, as well as incalculable environmental costs to pristine wildlife habitat, watersheds and landscapes.

As an anthropologist who has collaborated for decades with Baja California’s Indigenous people, I have long been aware of the profound, ongoing significance of Kuuchamaa Mountain to local peoples on both sides of the border and am heartbroken to see this senseless destruction inflicted upon it.

Michael Wilken, Ensenada

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To the editor: Have they no integrity, honor, respect or regard for the sacred Indigenous land being destroyed for no real purpose other than making good on President Trump’s promise to build a border wall? This administration has destroyed the East Wing of the “People’s House” and continues to destroy the democratic fabric of the nation. Where are the Republican lawmakers protesting the lawlessness and pitiful self-aggrandizing nature of these outrageous acts?

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Desecrating sacred sites is beyond the pale. It doesn’t take a grand leap to envision the digging up of the National Cemetery or a local church graveyard if it were on the border or in the way of yet another needless, senseless construction project of this president.

Betty Seidmon-Vidibor, Los Angeles