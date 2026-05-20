Letters to the Editor: Permitting cuts need to move beyond low-budget productions to be effective

To the editor: The mayoral candidates all tout plans to ease permitting for low-budget productions to stimulate the entertainment industry ( “How Hollywood’s production crisis became a key issue in the L.A. mayor’s race,” May 17). Sadly, the result of this plan will be to encourage non-union production while continuing to drive out more lucrative, life-sustaining union jobs. At best, IATSE [International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees] can accommodate such ultra-low budget shows, but at the lowest level, salaries are often not enough to sustain workers. At worst, this strategy will cause a proliferation of non-union production, similar to that which existed in the 1980s .

The permitting cuts must be across the board to truly accomplish the promised resuscitation of the film industry.

Suzan Lowitz, Hollywood