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Letters to the Editor: Permitting cuts need to move beyond low-budget productions to be effective

A woman running in front of a display for Fox's "Baywatch."
Deb Chubb, 29, of Redondo Beach shows off her slow-motion run during the Baywatch open casting call at the Marina del Rey Marriott on Feb. 18.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

To the editor: The mayoral candidates all tout plans to ease permitting for low-budget productions to stimulate the entertainment industry (“How Hollywood’s production crisis became a key issue in the L.A. mayor’s race,” May 17). Sadly, the result of this plan will be to encourage non-union production while continuing to drive out more lucrative, life-sustaining union jobs. At best, IATSE [International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees] can accommodate such ultra-low budget shows, but at the lowest level, salaries are often not enough to sustain workers. At worst, this strategy will cause a proliferation of non-union production, similar to that which existed in the 1980s.

The permitting cuts must be across the board to truly accomplish the promised resuscitation of the film industry.

Suzan Lowitz, Hollywood

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