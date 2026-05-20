Letters to the Editor: Mayoral candidates should speak to Latino communities directly if they want our vote

Mayor Karen Bass attends Avance Democratic Club’s politics and tacos event at Ernest E. Debs Regional Park in Los Angeles on May 16, 2026.

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To the editor: Melissa Gomez’s recent article highlighted just how important the Latino vote has become in Los Angeles politics ( “L.A. mayoral candidates vie for the crucial Latino vote. Bass has an edge over Pratt and Raman,” May 17).

As a Latino voter from the port town and immigrant community of San Pedro, I believe Mayor Karen Bass deserves another chance.

No leader gets everything right. But when Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids created fear across Los Angeles neighborhoods, including MacArthur Park, Mayor Bass showed up publicly while many others stayed silent.

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That matters to me. But Latino voters also want greater opportunity, representation and economic inclusion.

Candidates speaking in Spanish is appreciated, but actions speak louder than words. Are Latino communities being hired, contracted with, included in decision-making and given real access to opportunity?

Mayor Bass recently held a Latino procurement event tied to the 2028 Olympics. That was an important first step. Now what?

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With the Olympics approaching, Latino small businesses, workers, artists and young people want to participate in the opportunities ahead, not simply watch from the sidelines or handle housekeeping at hotels.

At grocery stores across Los Angeles, many families are making painful choices about gas, groceries, medicine and rent. Food insecurity is growing, and mental health challenges are becoming another crisis for working families already under stress.

If Latino voters truly matter, then talk with us directly. We’re ready to host a Latino town hall. Come listen to our concerns — and our solutions.

And most importantly: Vote. Latino voters have power, but only if we use it.

Luis Alfredo Vasquez-Ajmac, San Pedro