Letters to the Editor: L.A. shielded taxpayers from Olympics liability before. It should’ve done it again

To the editor: California legislators worry that the Trump administration may renege on its $1-billion commitment for the 2028 Olympics ( “Concerns over federal funding for L.A. Olympics raised by state lawmakers,” May 14). That worry should be directed at the city of Los Angeles and the LA28 committee that is staging the Games.

In 1978 , Los Angeles voters overwhelmingly approved a charter amendment that prohibited taxpayer funds from being spent on the 1984 Olympics unless they were reimbursed. The ballot measure was written by Councilmembers Bob Ronka and Zev Yaroslavsky, and as Ronka’s chief of staff, I helped draft it. It exclusively applied to the ’84 Games.

In its eagerness to host a third Olympics, the city whiffed on its responsibilities to its taxpayers during the 2015 bidding process by executing an agreement that exposed the city for the first $270 million of cost overruns and the state for the next $270 million, with the city assuming all financial liability beyond — a blank check.

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The city is the guarantor for LA28’s staging of the Games. Yet, it is in the dark where the committee’s revenues and expenses stand. One of the city’s top officials expressed no worries in this article, saying that “L.A. knows how to do this.” No, it does not. In its history, the city has never guaranteed a multi-billion-dollar event over which it had no control. The LA28 committee must open its books to its guarantor: the city of Los Angeles and its taxpayers.

Wayne Avrashow, Rancho Mirage