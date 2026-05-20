Letters to the Editor: The public deserves more details on the cancellation of the Long Beach Pride Festival

To the editor: I agree that, during this difficult time in our country, the cancellation of the Long Beach Pride Festival seemed reckless ( “Bittersweet Pride: Joy at the Long Beach parade, outrage over canceled festival,” May 17). What I still want to know is this: What specifically happened? “Safety” is such a generic explanation to keep hearing.

If some of these concerns existed, shouldn’t they have been addressed and resolved 60 days ago? According to the city’s account , organizers failed to submit stamped structural engineering plans, detailed security plans and electrical infrastructure documents necessary to clear safety reviews. Yet the organizers say they “tried everything [they] could to reach a resolution with the City.”

The public deserves a clearer explanation of where the breakdown actually occurred.

Dennis Snyder, Long Beach