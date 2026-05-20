Letters to the Editor: The public deserves more details on the cancellation of the Long Beach Pride Festival
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To the editor: I agree that, during this difficult time in our country, the cancellation of the Long Beach Pride Festival seemed reckless (“Bittersweet Pride: Joy at the Long Beach parade, outrage over canceled festival,” May 17). What I still want to know is this: What specifically happened? “Safety” is such a generic explanation to keep hearing.
If some of these concerns existed, shouldn’t they have been addressed and resolved 60 days ago? According to the city’s account, organizers failed to submit stamped structural engineering plans, detailed security plans and electrical infrastructure documents necessary to clear safety reviews. Yet the organizers say they “tried everything [they] could to reach a resolution with the City.”
The public deserves a clearer explanation of where the breakdown actually occurred.
Dennis Snyder, Long Beach