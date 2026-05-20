Letters to the Editor: Trump’s war on wind power isn’t just ‘weird.’ It’s wholly unreasonable

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To the editor: President Trump’s war on wind power is indeed weird ( “Trump’s ‘weird war’ on wind power will jeopardize our energy future and cost Americans billions,” May 14). He claims to want us to be energy independent and wind power is certainly one arrow in that quiver. Paying wind energy projects to stop building sounds like massive waste, which he supposedly wants to eliminate.

His opposition just isn’t reasonable. We need to use all the renewable energy resources we have available to us, and wind is one of them.

It may be long into the future before we use up all the fossil fuels that are polluting our environment, but if we don’t start preparing for a better future, our descendants will suffer for our foot-dragging. I don’t want my great-great-grandchildren to be excoriating me for not doing more to leave a livable planet for them.

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Maggie Wineburgh-Freed, Los Angeles

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To the editor: Beyond costly, Trump’s overt actions to thwart wind power and renewable energy are illogical and destructive, harming his own constituents. The transition to renewable energy, with its affordability and environmental benefits, should not be a partisan issue, just as the transition to clean air and water were not partisan in the 1970s . When will today’s Republicans remember that the Clean Air Act, Clean Water Act and the Environmental Protection Agency were largely Republican initiatives ?

With our climate worsening each year, causing more catastrophic events, costly insurance increases and heat-related illness and death, we should be pulling together. We cannot afford another election cycle in which we elect women and men who are not dedicated to addressing renewable energy and climate in a constructive fashion. When you consider candidates, please evaluate their dedication, or lack thereof, to renewable energy and climate, issues that affect all of us, irrespective of our political stripes.

Michael Selna, Huntington Beach

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To the editor: I loved columnist Michael Hiltzik’s quip about Trump’s “weird war” on wind energy being “full blown.” What’s not funny is Trump is imposing his own personal hatred of wind energy onto the rest of us.

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There is no national security threat posed by wind power that isn’t dwarfed by the security threat from oil and gas dependence. The Iran war is Exhibit A. Is the world safer with oil and gas resources blocked by a foreign power?

Solar and wind energy resources are affordable and have no geopolitical boundaries. That’s why oil companies detest them. Solar and wind resources will never run out, and battery technology is making them as dependable as gas, oil and coal-powered generation. Trump’s alignment with fossil fuel interests is making us all less safe.

Judith Trumbo, Thousand Oaks

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To the editor: How long will politicians keep winning without real policies? I like the new term “pothole politics.” Our infrastructure is so broken down that a complete unknown could run on fixing roads, stopping red-light runners and giving teachers paper and pencils to do their job.

Does vilifying cheap energy infrastructure like wind power actually work these days? Have voters become so accustomed to abuse that they forgot how to ask for what they deserve? During the Great Depression , energy prices shrank dramatically as the transition to a new energy source grew. We are at the precipice of a similar transition. Vote for that.

Pam Brennan, Newport Beach