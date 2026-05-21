Letters to the Editor: Houses of worship should always remain places of safety and compassion

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To the editor: As the imam of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in Philadelphia, which serves thousands of Muslims in the region, I found the recent attack on the Islamic Center of San Diego deeply heartbreaking ( “San Diego Islamic Center suspects were self-radicalized, left manifesto behind, officials say,” May 18). Every day, I see people come to the mosque seeking peace, prayer, reflection and community. I also regularly meet visitors of different backgrounds who come simply to learn more about Islam and their Muslim neighbors. Houses of worship should always remain places of safety and compassion.

From an Ahmadiyya Muslim perspective, an attack on any mosque, church, synagogue or temple is an attack on humanity itself. We mourn the victims and pray for the families affected by this tragedy, while also recognizing the courage of those who acted to protect others.

The holy Quran teaches that killing one innocent person is like killing all mankind, while saving one life is like saving all humanity. At a time of growing division and hateful rhetoric, communities must come together with empathy, understanding and mutual respect.

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Violence and hatred can never build a stronger society. Only compassion, justice and sincere human connection can do that.

Frasat Ahmad, Philadelphia

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To the editor: In the aftermath of the potentially terrorist killings of three individuals at the Islamic Center in San Diego, one would hope and expect that leaders from both sides of the aisle, including the president, would be quick to prominently and categorically condemn it, and to express support for that community. Sadly, the country has been met with silence.

The language used by the president and many in his party has reflected intolerance and contempt for non-white immigrants and Muslims.

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When a group of people is dehumanized by those in authority, others take notice and some may act to harm those they have come to see as the enemy who are not welcome in our country.

The unwillingness of our leaders to condemn religious hatred and violence is all but certain to spawn more of it.

Oren Spiegler, Peters Township, Pa.