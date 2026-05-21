Letters to the Editor: Democrats need to step in as Trump creates an ‘anti-weaponization’ legal fund

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To the editor: The Constitution gives Congress, not the president, the power of the purse, and provides : “No Money shall be drawn from the Treasury, but in Consequence of Appropriations made by Law.”

No law authorized President Trump and his acting attorney general to appropriate nearly $1.8 billion as a payoff for people he misguidedly believes were wrongly prosecuted, like Jan. 6 insurrectionists ( “Trump DOJ creates $1.7-billion fund for victims of legal ‘weaponization,’ prompting outrage,” May 18). Democratic senators should sue Trump to stop the attempted looting of the Treasury.

Who knows what Trump will try next? A $5-billion lawsuit for negligent infliction of emotional distress over air turbulence on Air Force One? A $100-billion lawsuit against the United States over then-Vice President Mike Pence’s failure to prevent the certification of Joe Biden’s election?

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If Trump brings any further lawsuits, the judge should promptly appoint independent counsel to represent the United States against the predatory Trump. The attorneys general he appoints certainly won’t do so.

Mitchell Zimmerman, Palo Alto

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To the editor: Trump set up a $1.8-billion fund to compensate people who feel like they were harmed by Biden’s democratic policies. That is exactly what reparations are. He accidentally made a case that when the government’s policies cause harm, reparations should be paid by the government to make those who were wronged whole again, or that they should be compensated in some way.

Democrats need to seize on this in two ways. First, they need to call it what it is. Second, they need to make sure that this farcical version of reparations is clawed back and given to immigrants actively being harmed by this administration’s inhumane policies.

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Nate Craig, Boulder, Colo.

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To the editor: The $1.8-billion taxpayer-funded slush fund Trump has created undoubtedly to pay off his allies will be managed by his former criminal defense attorney and current acting Atty. Gen. Todd Blanche, with Trump himself having removal power. I imagine there will be no transparency and no accountability to the American taxpayers. Trump could even direct Blanche to use it to pay all legal fees and judgments against him and no one would be the wiser.

Of course, this is not the most scandalous thing about this fund. The fact that the people who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 and viciously attacked police officers, one of whom later died from his injuries , could become millionaires is outrageous. Should that come to pass, Trump might as well rename it the “Beat a Cop Reward Fund.”

Mark Henderson, El Dorado Hills

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To the editor: Trump said he would release his tax records, as all recent presidents have done. He lied. He changed his mind , which is his right as a private citizen. Then he threatened a $10-billion lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service, which was ridiculous, as there was no serious damage to him or his reputation, such as it is.

This convicted felon has now transformed his administration into a criminal enterprise. He is arranging $1.776 billion to be paid by his government to what will likely only be his allies, including Jan. 6 insurrectionists. This outrageous conflict of interest should shock the conscience of anyone (including conservative Republicans) with a sense of ethics, honor and plain human decency.

I used to be proud to be an American. Now I am ashamed to have Trump as our leader.

Scott McKenzie, Pasadena

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To the editor: If this man who calls himself king is going to hand out $1.776 billion to his allies under the guise of an “Anti-Weaponization Fund,” then the Democrats absolutely need to take back the House and Senate at the midterm elections. Not only to block this blatant act of stealing from the American people, but to immediately commence articles of impeachment.

Mark Shapiro, Los Angeles

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To the editor: We all heard that Trump dropped his $10-billion personal lawsuit against himself (as president and head of the U.S. government), and that he demanded (and got) a nearly $1.8-billion taxpayer-funded slush fund that could be used for the Capitol rioters.

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But now we find out that he also demanded (and got) a provision barring the government from pursuing tax claims against Trump, his family and his businesses!

Boy, he sure can negotiate, especially when it’s with himself and it involves our taxpayer money.

Mike Barrett, Ashburn, Va.