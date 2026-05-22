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Alex Stedman
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor: Tell us about the most underappreciated American heroes

An American flag waves in the wind
A flag outside the Department of Justice in Washington.
(Andrew Harnik / Associated Press)
Alex Stedman
By Alex Stedman
Letters Editor Follow

On July 4, the United States will celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. As we look back on the last 2½ centuries, the Los Angeles Times would like to hear from you: What figure in American history is the most underappreciated? We’ve all learned about the Founding Fathers, but you can shine a light on an American hero who doesn’t get enough recognition in the history books. What effect did they have, and could we use their message today?

For the chance to be featured in this special Letters to the Editor package, write to us before June 15 either by using this submission form or sending an email to letters@latimes.com.

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Letters to the EditorOpinion Voices
Alex Stedman

Alex Stedman is the letters editor at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she served as both entertainment reviews editor and senior news editor at IGN. Before that, she spent more than seven years as senior news editor at Variety. She’s also briefly worked at Playboy and WGN Radio. She is a graduate of Columbia College Chicago. To submit a letter to the Los Angeles Times for potential publication, find our guidelines here.

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