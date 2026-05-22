Letters to the Editor: Tell us about the most underappreciated American heroes

On July 4, the United States will celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. As we look back on the last 2½ centuries, the Los Angeles Times would like to hear from you: What figure in American history is the most underappreciated? We’ve all learned about the Founding Fathers, but you can shine a light on an American hero who doesn’t get enough recognition in the history books. What effect did they have, and could we use their message today?

For the chance to be featured in this special Letters to the Editor package, write to us before June 15 either by using this submission form or sending an email to letters@latimes.com.