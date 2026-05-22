Letters to the Editor: Not everyone who assaults law enforcement is punished under Trump

A hole can be seen in a doorway after federal agents searched the homes of immigrant rights activists in an early morning raid in Ventura County.

To the editor: Someone needs to correct the Department of Homeland Security spokesperson who said, “Under President Trump, if you assault law enforcement officers, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law” ( “Federal agents raid homes of Ventura County immigration activists,” May 18).

Actually, under President Trump, some people who destroy government property and assault law enforcement officers are given full pardons and the chance to get millions of taxpayer dollars for doing it (see: Jan. 6 rioters).

Greg Seyranian, Redondo Beach