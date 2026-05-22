Letters to the Editor: The FBI director snorkeling in sacred waters is par for the course these days

To the editor: FBI Director Kash Patel swimming in a sacred space is just another day in this administration ( “The Navy’s inexcusable accommodation of Kash Patel,” May 20). That’s the case when you have the secretary of transportation doing a reality TV series, the homeland security secretary refusing to punish ICE agents who killed citizens, the labor secretary stepping down amid multiple scandals — I could go on, and I will.

We have President Trump and his Department of Justice creating a nearly $1.8-billion slush fund that could be used for Jan. 6 insurrectionists, a war in Iran waged without congressional approval and the Trump family being excused for of Internal Revenue Service tax investigations. Whether it’s Patel or any other member of this administration, we’re paying the price.

Debbie Imsland, Milwaukie, Ore.

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To the editor: Contributing writer Jon Duffy’s heartfelt opinion regarding the Kash Patel “V.I.P. Snorkel” near the USS Arizona reminded me of my uncle, Eugene V. Stromberg, who at just 22 years old died aboard the USS Quincy, which was sunk by the Japanese alongside three other Allied cruisers during the Battle of Savo Island on Aug. 9, 1942. Our family stands with Duffy in calling out Patel and the Navy for the callous treatment of any site that reflects the honor of those who sacrificed their lives for this country.

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Rex Altman, Los Angeles