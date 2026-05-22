Letters to the Editor: We can all play a small part in helping the people on Skid Row

To the editor: Guest contributor Vijay Gupta provides an eloquent gut punch to us all ( “L.A.’s mayoral candidates aren’t interested in the real Skid Row,” May 19). If you don’t simultaneously feel some shame and compassion after reading this commentary (as I did), you may not be human at all.

We need to acknowledge the suffering of these people and provide hope any way we can. There are many needs — as volunteers and donors, all can play a small part in uplifting the homeless, individually and collectively.

Mike Sovich, Glendale

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To the editor: Thank you to Gupta for his moving op-ed about the resiliency and needs of the people who live on Skid Row. His compassionate perspective is desperately needed, as is the music he offers both to the unhoused and to those of us who can afford to attend concerts at Disney Hall.

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Katherine King, Venice