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Letters to the Editor: Stephen Colbert is a good man. Canceling his show wasn’t the moral thing to do

A photo montage of Stephen Colbert in a multicolored grid of yellow, red and blue
(Los Angeles Times photo illustration; Photos by Scott Kowalchyk / CBS, Richard Shotwell / Invision / Associated Press)
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To the editor: So, in the face of criticism from our vulgarian bully of a president, David Ellison and CBS canceled my favorite TV program, “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (“We will miss the divine and very human ministry of Stephen Colbert,” May 19). Some religious conservatives used to refer to themselves as members of the “Moral Majority,” but how times have changed! Now many Republicans cheer the silencing of Colbert, a decent Catholic man who stands up for the Christian virtues of love, charity and tolerance. They nod in approval as President Trump berates Pope Leo XIV for suggesting that we love our neighbors instead of waging war on them.

Who’s the moral majority now, the 37% of Americans who approve of Trump or the 63% who don’t? I hope the 63% will join me in boycotting CBS and voting for Democrats and independents in upcoming elections.

Jim Vernon, Covina

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