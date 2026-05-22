Letters to the Editor: Trump isn’t the first president to act without congressional approval

President Trump speaks to members of the media after returning to the White House.

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To the editor: I spent the late 1970s and 1980s closely connected to Ronald Reagan, a temperate and wonderful person. My father and brother were federal agency executive appointees of President Reagan, my mother an assistant to the president for eight years in the White House; I served as treasurer of his political action committee from 1982 to 1986.

No one would compare President Trump to Ronald Reagan, or to many of the “founders” of the country ( “The Founding Fathers would’ve gotten rid of Trump long ago,” May 19).

However, political leaders in any era are a product of their time. And, were it not for Trump, millions of Americans would have been trampled on while the country-club politicians in charge of the Republican Party fiddled in the minority.

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Columnist Jonah Goldberg neglects to recognize founder Thomas Jefferson’s acts and those of several other presidents that were carried out without them seeking congressional approval. Instead, he serves as a vivid example of country-club concession to the political mob whose one goal is absolute and permanent power.

Kip Dellinger, Santa Monica

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To the editor: It’s getting really tiresome reading Goldberg’s scribes — and actually agreeing with him. Here’s to another two years and eight months of this.

Robert Bruce, Long Beach