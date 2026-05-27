Letters to the Editor: Our housing market is creating ‘the Manhattanization of Los Angeles’

A fire-damaged home remains empty and boarded up in the 4600 block of Lenore Street in Torrance. The home, which has been vacant for some time, sold for more that $1 million.

To the editor: I share staff writer Hailey Branson-Potts’ sadness and outrage ( “This burnt-out 3-bedroom in Torrance sold for over $1 million. Welcome to California’s housing market,” May 19). When my parents came to West L.A. in 1967, they were able to buy a three-bedroom house for $35,000. Ten years later, they sold it for $350,000. Today, no doubt it would sell for close to $2 million or $3 million.

I want my son to settle in L.A. and realistically, he will not be able to afford Torrance. But there are many, many great neighborhoods in outlying areas that are still relatively affordable. I call it the Manhattanization of Los Angeles. A neighborhood 50 years ago that no one would’ve dreamed of living in New York City is now very groovy. Ditto with Los Angeles County. Think about joining me here in South L.A.!

Randy Farhi, Leimert Park