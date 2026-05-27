Letters to the Editor: Trump campaigned on peace and ‘no new wars.’ That’s not what this looks like

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To the editor: President Trump campaigned in 2024 on ending the Russian/Ukrainian war in one day, bringing peace to the Middle East and starting no new wars.

My Memorial Day edition of the Los Angeles Times reported on Russia striking Ukraine with a hypersonic missile ( “Russia uses hypersonic missile in a mass attack on Kyiv, Ukraine says,” May 24). That doesn’t sound like peace to me.

Page 2 includes stories of possible peace in the war with Iran ( “Trump says not to rush as details emerge of a potential Iran deal,” May 24). That sounds like new war to me. The possible peace includes opening the Strait of Hormuz, releasing $25 billion in frozen Iranian assets and finalizing restrictions on Iran’s nuclear supply in future discussions over the next 60 days.

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Isn’t this exactly where we were on Feb. 27, 2026? If we had stayed in that place, we might have saved an estimated $29 billion to $40 billion . Speaking of Iran’s nuclear supply, the U.S., United Kingdom, China, Russia, Germany, France and Iran had agreed to a Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in 2015 to monitor Iran’s uranium supply/usage. Trump ended this peaceful pact in 2018.

While I know the Times is not responsible for creating the news, I wish on this Memorial Day that there were a few more things to be reported on that we could be proud of.

Walter Oliver, Santa Paula