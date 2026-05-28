Letters to the Editor: Local organizations promoting the arts in schools deserve recognition

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To the editor: As a Los Angeles Times subscriber for 40 of my 40 years in L.A., I was pleased to see a well-written story about the value of music and arts in schools ( “Singing in class can rewire young brains for reading, research shows,” May 26). Unfortunately, there were no references to the programs locally that have been helping youth experience the incredible benefits of the arts in schools.

The passage of Proposition 28 evidenced significant public support for the idea, although now the proposer, Austin Beutner, notes the funding isn’t always well used. Programs like Harmony Project have been serving local communities for decades, even providing free instruments to students. LA Phil’s Youth Orchestra Los Angeles is also an invaluable local asset.

Many others deserve recognition, and I hope The Times continues coverage of this essential resource for schoolchildren.

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Marc Haupert, Burbank

This writer is a consultant to nonprofit arts organizations, including Harmony Project.