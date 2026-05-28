Letters to the Editor: Palisades temple’s reopening is a much-needed bit of positive news

To the editor: With so much disaster reporting, political chaos, crime and election propaganda, what a pleasure it was to read an article about a synagogue, Kehillat Israel in Pacific Palisades, reopening and welcoming the community back to one of the most valuable connections for all of us ( “With homes still charred lots, Palisades fire survivors find solace in temple reopening,” May 20). Representatives from most of the other religious institutions that had burned to the ground came to celebrate a renewed spiritual home, where everyone of any religion was welcomed.

Thank you to Rachel Krause for writing a warm and positive article about the beginnings of recovery for many families in the Palisades.

Judith Ubick, Pacific Palisades