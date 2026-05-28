Letters to the Editor: Plan to reduce trash flowing into the ocean ahead of Olympics is misguided
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- Plastic pollution choking L.A.’s rivers and oceans is drawing renewed scrutiny as officials pursue high-profile cleanup plans ahead of the 2028 Olympics.
- A proposed partnership with the Ocean Cleanup is denounced as costly greenwashing, with critics warning its trash-catching technologies are ineffective and risk harming marine life by snaring turtles and other organisms.
- Environmental advocates urge Los Angeles to use the Games instead to showcase systemic solutions — large-scale reuse and refill programs that cut single-use plastics before they reach waterways.
To the editor: Lila Seidman’s piece underscores a very salient problem: Plastic pollution is choking our rivers and oceans (“L.A.’s ultra-urban rivers wash tons of trash out to sea. There’s a plan to change that before the Olympics,” May 15). However, the proposed solution is misguided at best and a greenwashing stunt at worst.
The Ocean Cleanup’s technologies are expensive, ineffective and distract from real solutions to the plastic pollution crisis. These cleanups can harm the very ecosystems they are designed to protect by failing to distinguish between aquatic life, plastic and organic debris. The presence of green sea turtles in the San Gabriel River should signal the need for extra caution.
Angelenos deserve better than an Olympics that leaves behind a pile of plastic for cleanup. The Games are a monumental moment to showcase real solutions — including reuse and refill systems at scale — to prevent single-use plastic pollution in the first place.
Kristen McDonald, Nevada City, Calif.
This writer is senior director of the plastics program at environmental nonprofit Pacific Environment.