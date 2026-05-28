Letters to the Editor: Tom Steyer could’ve used his campaign budget to actually help Californians

To the editor: The billionaire Tom Steyer has spent more than $200 million on his own campaign for governor ( “Record-setting outside money pouring into California governor’s race,” May 26). Instead of trying to buy the election for governor, why doesn’t he spend $100 million on school districts, another $100 million on tuition grants, then maybe another $100 million on grants for medical research? That leaves him at least $700 million to make investments for himself to rebuild his billionaire status. Californians are tired of billionaires claiming to know what it’s like to be struggling like most people.

Rita Skinner, Riverside

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To the editor: Perhaps the best explanation for the huge amounts of money spent on the governor’s race is a quote from the Mel Brooks film “History of the World, Part I”: “It’s good to be the king.”

Edward Krojansky, Mission Viejo