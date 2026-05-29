Letters to the Editor: I know a family separated by Trump’s ICE policies. They deserve better

Oliverio Mora Huerta, left, with his family before going to immigration court May 12 in Concord, Calif.

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To the editor: I personally know a family impacted by this administration ( “After purge of judges forced San Francisco immigration court to shut, asylum cases in chaos,” May 24). The couple had just had a baby. The wife’s visa was about to run out and would not be renewed. Her choice was to self-deport with her children or be picked up by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. So she took the kids and went to Colombia. The husband’s visa is OK for now, so he remains to work and send money back. I can’t imagine their pain.

These were two hardworking people who were employed with the cleaning company I use. They were told by an immigration lawyer that there was no point in fighting this injustice until the Trump administration is out. Two and a half years apart, unless the husband’s visa runs out before then.

I know these people. They, like so many, are a positive addition to our country. I would rather deport President Trump and his enablers.

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Betsy Rothstein, Long Beach

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To the editor: Lately in the morning, I have been reading the Bible before turning my attention to the Los Angeles Times. Doing so helps me put the news in perspective.

Today in the Book of Malachi, I read these words: “I will come near to you in judgment; and I will be a swift witness against … those who turn aside the stranger from his right” (Malachi 3:5).

Then I read these words in The Times: “Asylum cases in chaos as immigration court closes.”

The Bible teaches us that our country is a gift, just like the gifts of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

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When we hoard these gifts, when we refuse to share them with others, we bring a judgment on ourselves. We break faith with our founders and the truths they cherished.

Mary Bomba, Los Angeles