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Letters to the Editor: L.A. should serve as a cautionary tale about the dangers of big government

A man smiles in front of a group of people.
Mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt hosts a campaign event in Los Angeles on May 20.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

To the editor: For years now, I have been following columnist Steve Lopez’s reporting of the city of Los Angeles’ inability to provide the most basic of services to its residents. This includes years-long waits for sidewalk repair, and only if you qualify by some bizarre point system.

Lopez’s Sunday column, addressed to Spencer Pratt, hit the nail on the head (“Spencer Pratt, please call me. You don’t know what you’re getting yourself into,” May 23). There is no one who we can elect to fix what ails the city.

Los Angeles should serve as a cautionary tale of the dangers of big government. Eventually, the government bureaucracy becomes too big to tame and control. It is akin to a tiger cub; cute when small, but eventually it grows so large it becomes a danger for anyone who encounters it.

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Jason Y. Calizar, Torrance
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