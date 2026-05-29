Letters to the Editor: Midterms could prove how narrow MAGA’s reach has become

To the editor: Columnist Mark Z. Barabak gives such a realistic assessment of the Texas political scene ( “Texas is where Democratic dreams die. Did Trump change that with his Senate pick?,” May 27). So many times, those of us in other parts of the country get all revved up when commentators opine that “this is the year” Texas turns blue. Barabak reminds us we’ve been down this path before, and we shouldn’t get our hopes up too high.

But I also believe we needn’t all panic because of another Trump-endorsed candidate’s success in a “Republican” primary. Such a primary victory in a red state like Texas must be viewed for what it is: one that may make MAGA voters happy and President Trump seem all powerful in his party. But Trump’s following is not the party of Lincoln, Eisenhower or either Bush — it is the extreme MAGA party with a loyal but limited following.

Perhaps, as Barabak points out, Democrats are still years away from a Texas victory. But I still hold out hope that November’s elections will demonstrate — in Texas, in Ohio and in other places — just how narrow the reach of MAGA has become.

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Stephen F. Gladstone, Shaker Heights, Ohio