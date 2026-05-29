Letters to the Editor: We seem to have learned nothing from past technology-driven tragedies

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To the editor: The implosion in southwestern Washington state at a chemical paper and pulp plant prompted reflection ( “Chemical tank implosion at Washington pulp and paper mill leaves unknown number dead,” May 26).

According to the most recent reporting, at least eight people have died. Technological violence for the sake of profit and Orwellian progress is normalized.

The effects of the implosion on surrounding residents’ health and the environment are not yet completely known. This latest incident comes after the recent Orange County crisis at a GKN Aerospace chemical tank in Garden Grove. And all of this after the 1984 Union Carbide pesticide plant catastrophe in Bhopal, India. Any similarities? Deregulation?

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We seem to have learned nothing from an endless list of industry tragedies, remaining in denial about their cumulative effects on our environment, along with the people and other life forms that depend on it.

We ought to be more concerned as we seemingly acquiesce to environmental deregulation while the Environmental Protection Agency and other safeguards are gutted by the Trump administration.

Let’s refer to “When Technology Wounds: The Human Consequences of Progress” by Chellis Glendinning (1990). There’s a dire need to keep track of the cumulative collateral damage of technology.

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Robert Leyland Monefeldt, Los Angeles