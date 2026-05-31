Letters to the Editor: ‘Fight Club’ was fictional. Let’s not reenact it on the White House lawn

To the editor: Back in October 1999, “Fight Club,” a movie based on a fictional story, was released in theaters. It depicted violence and toxic masculinity. And now, thanks to our president, it’s becoming a true story on the White House lawn ( “‘This is a hijacking’: UFC White House fight and race cars take over National Park Service land,” May 29).

This is how President Trump wants to celebrate his 80th birthday as well as America’s 250th. I am not surprised that he would choose this violent and toxic way to celebrate, but this is sick. Not only has he desecrated “The People’s House” and property, but he is inflicting his horrible idea of a celebration onto all of us and expects us to accept it. I don’t accept this, never have and never will.

It’s sickening enough to deal with how vengeful he is and how much he seems to enjoy his Immigration and Customs Enforcement buddies caging innocent people, or starting a war for no reason that is affecting the whole world. Now, we also get to witness “Fight Club” at the White House.

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Sheryl Kinne, Van Nuys

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To the editor: Oh my God, a UFC spectacle smack dab in front of the White House as an event celebrating the semiquincentennial signing of the Declaration of Independence ( “UFC fighting cage rises on White House lawn for bout celebrating America’s 250th anniversary,” May 27)? And most of the combatants are from other countries? What perfect symbolism for this president.

What’s next, the presidential limousine up on blocks in the front yard? Can-plinking in the paved-over Rose Garden? Let’s break out those beer coolers and fire up the rusty barbeques. It’s MAGA time!

Jerrold Coleman, Santa Clarita

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To the editor: Is anything more disgusting than this UFC battle being staged on the White House lawn? The analogy to Roman gladiators is obvious. Perhaps we are fascinated by ancient history, but have we not evolved at all to want to watch people bashing each other in the face for public spectacle?

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This is below tacky. The rest of the world used to look up to us. Now, they must shake their heads at the revolting baseness of our society.

Ken Christensen, Los Osos

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To the editor: Probably everyone in the U.S. knows that July 4 will be the 250th anniversary of when 12 of the colonies voted to approve the Declaration of Independence (the 13th was New York, which abstained because its delegation did not have approval. But I am happy to say that the state in which I was born did get permission to approve it on July 9 ).

For Americans to celebrate this event is fully justified. A nation was born that day based upon the rule of law. So how is the government celebrating this momentous event in our nation’s capital?

Sigh. Cage matches on the South Lawn of the White House, a Grand Prix around the National Mall, painting the Reflecting Pond by the Lincoln Memorial swimming-pool blue and a limited-edition passport with the picture of our president on it. Don’t forget the nine-hour prayer festival led by Christian fundamentalist preachers, and now, oh joy, a new limited-edition $250 bill again with the image of our dear president glowering at us ( “Treasury Secretary Bessent confirms limited steps toward a $250 bill featuring President Trump,” May 28).

There might have been so many more obvious ways to celebrate this event, the kind of things you can see in almost every town on this anniversary. Fireworks, reenactments, readings of the Declaration, planting gardens, public concerts, parades, dance parties, cultural festivals to honor the many ethnicities that have joined in the American experiment — heck, even pie-eating contests. As a country, we are certainly at a strange place on this anniversary.

Erica Hahn, Monrovia