Letters to the Editor: CBS News leadership is following the Trump playbook with ‘60 Minutes’ shake-up

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To the editor: So, David Ellison and Bari Weiss appear to be mirroring the Trump “playbook” of loyalty-testing ( “Bari Weiss shakes up ‘60 Minutes’ with a new executive producer; Cecilia Vega and Sharyn Alfonsi exit,” May 28). Included in that is firing experienced, knowledgeable people in their field and replacing them with those who may not have anywhere near the experience, but who have shown willingness to go with their new program, a.k.a. “yea-sayers.” These kinds of actions have helped the Trump administration stumble and fall in many areas, and will likely contribute to CBS/Paramount stumbling even more than it already has.

As longtime viewers of both CBS News and “60 Minutes,” I’m sorry to say my family will be boycotting both CBS and Paramount.

Jenna Lindquist, Camarillo

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To the editor: If we can’t trust “60 Minutes,” what can we trust? As a longtime viewer, I never questioned its integrity and the fairness of its reporting.

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Censoring the media is the most insidious form of control. We need to seek out the sources of truth and shun the purveyors of deception.

Democracy and censorship cannot coexist in a free society.

We are not helpless. We can fight back. Punish the political placaters and appeasers. Boycott CBS and don’t buy the products it advertises.

When the political winds change, CBS will have sold its soul and lost all credibility, and the American people will have moved on from it.

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D.H. Sloan, Los Angeles

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To the editor: It’s sad to see “60 Minutes” end up this way. I’ve watched it faithfully throughout its life, since I was a teenager developing a sense of social responsibility.

When death is a process, it’s at its most disheartening. I’d rather it was just cancelled. Exsanguination of integrity is something I’m not sure I want to watch.

Ronald Webster, Long Beach