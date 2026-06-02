Letters to the Editor: No, the U.S. wasn’t founded on the separation of church and state

A person prays during Rededicate 250, a mostly conservative Christian prayer gathering in honor of the United States’ 250th anniversary, on the National Mall, May 17 in Washington.

To the editor: On religion, the 1st Amendment to our Constitution states, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.” Claiming that “separation of church and state” is inherent in the founding of our nation is false ( “Americans want to rebuild the wall between church and state,” May 31).

The 1st Amendment goes on to prohibit “abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.” Yes, all those freedoms apply to Christians too, as well as policies they vote for, not only to columnist Robin Abcarian and her ideological allies.

Did some Christians abuse those privileges and turn violent? Yes, they certainly did, and have paid for it. Christians have also been attacked and have had churches destroyed and burned, and have even been killed. You seldom read about it, if at all, because ideologues on the other side have a far larger voice in what we read and hear, continually mentioning only Jan. 6 and painting all who claim to be “Christian nationalists” with the same disfiguring brush.

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Gregory Fry, Los Angeles

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To the editor: The debate can be settled by informing the readers about the Treaty of Tripoli . It reads:

“As the government of the United States of America is not in any sense founded on the Christian Religion,-as it has in itself no character of enmity against the laws, religion or tranquility of Musselmen,-and as the said States never have entered into any war or act of hostility against any Mehomitan nation, it is declared by the parties that no pretext arising from religious opinions shall ever produce an interruption of the harmony existing between the two countries.”

John Adams was the president at the time. This treaty was submitted to the Senate May 29, 1797, and ratified by the United States Congress on June 10, 1797.

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Roy Fassel, Los Angeles

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To the editor: Abcarian relies on selective facts and misleading characterizations to paint people of faith and patriotism as “Christian nationalists.” That accusation unfairly maligns many Americans who love both God and country without seeking to impose their beliefs on others. As a God-fearing Mexican American who loves this nation, I reject that label entirely.

Her interpretation of the separation of church and state is also deceptive. In his 1802 letter to the Danbury Baptists , Thomas Jefferson described the 1st Amendment as preventing the government from establishing a national religion while also protecting the free exercise of religion. By that standard, no one in the current administration is attempting to establish Christianity as the nation’s official faith. Americans remain free to practice any religion they choose, or none.

Samuel Chaidez, Mission Hills

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To the editor: For those who want us to be a Christian nation, I have a fundamental question: What would a Christian nation do?

It would do what Jesus told his followers to do. Jesus said ( Matthew 25:40 ): “Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me.” Kindness to strangers and the hungry, thirsty, naked, sick or imprisoned separates the saved from the damned.

Similarly, the theme of the Sermon on the Mount ( Matthew 5-7 ) is that righteousness is not about keeping rules, but about love toward others, including one’s enemies. The sermon concludes with the instruction to put these teachings into practice. Paul’s concise summary was in 1 Corinthians 13:13 : “And now abideth faith, hope, charity, these three; but the greatest of these is charity.”

In the parable often called “Dives and Lazarus” ( Luke 16:19-31 ), Jesus put the rich man in hell and the beggar in heaven. His sympathies were clear. That’s where a Christian nation’s sympathies would be.

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Bob Gerecke, Claremont