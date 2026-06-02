Letters to the Editor: We should be able to put politics aside to enjoy a patriotic Disneyland attraction

Mount Rushmore National Memorial, left, is among the locations shown in Disney’s Soarin’ Across America. This summer, a Sam Eagle popcorn bucket, right, will debut at Disneyland.

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To the editor: I’ve always respected columnist Todd Martens’ insightful reporting on theme parks. But I was perplexed by his “cringe” in viewing the advance peek at Disneyland’s new Soarin’ Across America attraction and its inclusion of the Statue of Liberty, the American flag and the bald eagle ( “Disneyland goes all in on patriotism. Classic or cringe?,” May 26).

When it comes to this nation’s 250th birthday and an exciting, feel-good attraction such as Soarin’, can we not come together and set aside politics for a few minutes? Are we unable to savor the natural beauty of our nation’s famed parks and memorials that should transcend any presidential administration?

If Martens is so offended by Disney’s celebration of America’s history, hope and promise, perhaps he would feel better by tossing any clothes that bear red, white and blue. Or perhaps have another talk with Disney Imagineer Tom Fitzgerald and really consider his reasoning.

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Brian Robinette, Van Nuys