Letters to the Editor: Regular Californians have nothing to fear in proposed billionaire tax

Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison was among the first billionaires to flee California, in 2012.

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To the editor: A person who lacks the facts usually resorts to fear ( “You don’t have to be wealthy to worry about California’s wealth tax,” May 28).

Let’s get to the facts. The California Billionaire Tax Act is a one-time emergency tax on the global wealth of the state’s billionaires. And despite the lies being peddled by a handful of controversial billionaires and their paid spokespersons, nothing in the initiative would allow it to be expanded to tax regular Californians who work for a living without near-insurmountable legal and political challenges.

Here’s another fact: California’s healthcare is headed toward total collapse, and the cause is Congress’ massive healthcare cuts to fund tax cuts for billionaires. All the billionaire tax would do is fill the budget gaps that billionaires caused themselves.

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Boogeymen and slippery-slope arguments are no basis for public policy. Let’s stick to the facts, save our hospitals and clinics, and vote yes this November.

Lakeshia Howze, Hawthorne

This writer is an emergency department ward clerk transcriber at Kaiser Los Angeles Medical Center.

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To the editor: If we choose to raise California taxes, we should do it rationally and effectively. The proposed wealth tax is bogus. Real estate is exempted and all other wealth is portable and already in the process of being removed from our state.

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Sergey Brin and Larry Ellison have already left and the list will grow. This is nothing but pandering and posturing. We are better than this and should be wiser.

Paul Malykont, Los Osos, Calif.

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To the editor: Contributing writer Veronique de Rugy tries to confuse the issue by citing California taxes on health savings accounts, unnecessarily using fear tactics.

It is about time a wealth tax on billionaires is levied. It will barely make a dent on their accumulated wealth. They know how to recoup those payments in no time using their portfolios.

If the wealth tax gives billionaires an incentive to make more money, it will be a win-win next year, encouraging them to be more creative.

We have seen billionaire Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency cuts affect so many human lives in cutting vital services and jobs. The wealth tax on billionaires is just one way to offset that kind of socioeconomic damage.

Akhtar H. Emon, Rancho Palos Verdes