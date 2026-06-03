Letters to the Editor: The status of the CalSHAPE program isn’t decided by utilities

Wedgeworth Elementary School in 2019. Many classes have been taught in trailers with little or no air conditioning.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: This recent op-ed is misleading ( “Use designated money to cool California schools, not to enrich utilities,” May 28).

The California Schools Healthy Air, Plumbing, and Efficiency Program program status is not determined by utilities. Rather, CalSHAPE was created by the state legislature and with funding determined by statutory deadlines, not utility actions.

Any funds returned to utilities by the California Energy Commission are used to offset customer rates and do not go to utility shareholders. We’ll know more about how much may be returned later this year.

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It is also important to know that Southern California Edison advocates for a greater allocation of the state’s greenhouse gas market revenues to support an affordable transition to a clean energy economy. Revenue from designated market credits is delivered directly to our customers.

Michael Backstrom, Sierra Madre

This writer is senior vice president of regulatory affairs at Southern California Edison.