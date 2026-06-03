Letters to the Editor: Angelenos are likely voting for the mayoral candidate who will do the least damage

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To the editor: It seems that this election season, Los Angeles voters are casting their mayoral vote not so much for the person they truly believe will do the best job, but rather for the person who will hopefully do the least damage ( “A second offering to Spencer Pratt, and 5 points about the L.A. mayor’s race,” May 30). It is sad, especially as our city contends with so many existential problems, but we have had election years like this before.

But, without a doubt, columnist Steve Lopez gets my vote for always hitting the mark and telling it like it is.

Liz Sherwin, Los Angeles

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To the editor: I’m sorry that Lopez has been receiving such ugly emails. They’re more a reflection on Pratt and his supporters than on Lopez.

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I may live in Orange County now, but I was born in downtown Los Angeles. And you know what? I’m proud of that. I love my hometown. Angelenos deserve a mayor who’s also proud of Los Angeles and loves it. Not a former reality TV star who only spews hate and negativity.

Darlene Moses Olympius, Yorba Linda