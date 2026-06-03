Letters to the Editor: Attacks on Obamacare are reversing progress that helped cancer patients

To the editor: As a longtime cancer patient diagnosed in 2006 before the introduction of the Affordable Care Act, I knew several patients who died because they were self-employed and could not buy health insurance ( “The Republican assault on Obamacare has created a healthcare bloodbath, with worse yet to come,” May 28). They had a pre-existing illness called cancer, and were denied. These people attempted crowdfunding but could not raise enough money, and could not afford to pay out of pocket for their cancer treatment.

When the ACA was enacted, many were able to finally get health insurance. But the ACA was supposed to be only the start of healthcare reform. Sadly, during President Trump’s first term, junk insurance plans were reintroduced, the individual mandate was killed and the ACA largely failed. We are back to where we were pre-ACA.

During my 12-year cancer fight, I was shocked when people told me there was no need for the ACA banning the use of pre-existing conditions for insurance denial, as cancer patients’ friends and communities would come together to help these patients pay for their treatments. These people had no idea what they were talking about. As the saying goes, I guess cancer patients can just eat cake.

Advertisement

Laurie S. Adami, Los Angeles