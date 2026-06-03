Letters to the Editor: Setbacks to Trump’s $1.8-billion fund prove he’s not immune to outrage

To the editor: The news that the Trump regime is backing away from its plan to set up a nearly $1.8-billion slush fund for those who claim unfair treatment (including, potentially, Jan. 6 rioters) is a ray of sunshine among what seems like an endless assault on democracy and the rule of law ( “Trump’s $1.8-billion fund unravels amid court setbacks, bipartisan pushback,” June 1). This shows that President Trump and his minions are not immune to public and political outrage over their actions. This shows that no, Trump is not a king — he can be defeated, his actions can be reversed.

This is the time for all democracy-loving Americans to push back even harder. We must all write to and call our representatives and senators to let them know we oppose this administration, to participate in the “No Kings” rallies and, most importantly, to vote.

Mike Greene, Oceanside

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To the editor: So finally, even the Republican senators have had enough of Trump’s schemes and have perhaps put a stop to one of his worst desires. Even his most supportive Republicans must have cringed when Trump, on his first day back in office, pardoned all of the Jan. 6 rioters who stormed our cherished Capitol building.

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But the possibility of paying them for doing this? My God. I guess that even the GOP senators who bow down to all of Trump’s most irresponsible demands could not swallow this.

Martin A. Brower, Corona del Mar