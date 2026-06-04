Letters to the Editor: Concerns over Trump’s nuclear powers grow more serious every day

To the editor: This serious reason for concern has been and is becoming demonstrably more serious every day ( “No single person should have the power to launch nuclear weapons,” June 2).

A loud drumbeat demand for appropriate action by this Congress, even though it won’t do anything, is urgently needed. Let the Republicans try to explain why such checks and balances are not necessary. Let President Trump react with his usual and increasingly extreme venom and irresponsibility, demonstrating exactly why those checks and balances are necessary. Nothing constructive will happen immediately, but the likelihood that it will happen eventually will increase.

My only quibble with the authors is their suggestion of an exception for a “truly imminent” nuclear attack. Before Trump, I would have readily agreed. Now we know that, when the wrong person is president, there is no such thing as “true” or anything even close. The facile response that we must simply do a better job of picking presidents has been proved by Trump to be insufficient. We must, but the stakes are too high to rely on that alone.

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Mike Holtzman, San Carlos

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To the editor: Guest contributors Steven Andreasen and Anthony Lake set forth strong arguments to limit this president and his administration’s ability to use nuclear weapons against another nation. “We have never been at greater risk of a president ordering the use of a nuclear weapon against another nation — even if that nation has neither threatened nor attacked us,” they write.

The Islamic Republic of Iran and groups of its citizens have been loudly shouting “Death to America!” and “Death to Israel!” since its founding almost 50 years ago. Those sound like threats to me.

Robert L. Turner, Los Angeles

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To the editor: Although I agree with the premise of this op-ed, I can’t help thinking of another pretty much opposite possibility.

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Instead of fretting about who and under what conditions a person or persons should have their fingers on the nuclear controls, why don’t we think about whether nuclear weapons are needed at all?

All of the terrible wars that have been fought since Nagasaki have not caused any country to unleash its nuclear arsenal, if it had one. Not in Korea, not in Vietnam, not in Iraq, Ukraine, Gaza or Iran. And why not? Well, as the current administration is finding out, even a nation without nukes is not easy to subdue. And who in his or her right mind wants to bring on nuclear winter?

The question, then, is whether every leader of a nuclear-armed country is in full possession of their wits. So far, so good, thankfully. Nuclear deterrence works, up to a point at least. In the meantime, it is proven folly to attack even a second-rate power and no sane leader is going to go nuclear. But an insane leader might.

There’s no winning a nuclear war and without nukes, it’s damned difficult to win a war. What’s the point? Eliminate them altogether. Unilaterally if necessary (but hopefully not). Let’s get serious about removing this threat to humanity and everything else before some madman (or madwoman) turns the lights out.

Denys Arcuri, Indio

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To the editor: In Andreasen and Lake’s op-ed, Trump is only part of the problem. In the age of a Supreme Court that seems to believe in the “unitary executive theory,” would you trust the present Cabinet or Congress to make these decisions? The problem is rooted in our beloved Constitution, which names the president “commander in chief.” This is an artifact of a distant past that does not fit the modern world, nor the speed and magnitude of its weapons.

At the outset of our young nation, the founders could point to a proven leader who managed a fighting force that defeated the British as commander in chief. Can you honestly point to a president since Eisenhower whom you would trust to be commander in chief?

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We, the people, need to demand an amendment to the Constitution to place this command in the hands of a panel of well-educated and experienced military leaders and statesmen. Our current president provides a ready example of the weakness of our present system. Remember, this is the guy who claimed he “could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and … wouldn’t lose any voters.” The only real consequences he cares about are the ones that concern him directly.

Michael Krubine, Valley Village