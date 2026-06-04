Letters to the Editor: With Cuba, Trump is just looking for another victim to bully

Members of Cuba’s Revolutionary Armed Forces rally in support of former President Raúl Castro during a demonstration in front of the U.S. Embassy in Havana.

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To the editor: Contributing writer Jon Duffy’s recent op-ed might have mentioned the obvious answer: President Trump isn’t satisfied with chaos and death in Venezuela and Iran and needs another weakling to beat up ( “Why Trump is manufacturing a new crisis in Cuba,” May 30). There is obviously no threat to the U.S. from Cuba, just as there was no threat from either of Trump’s previous victims, and just like there is no justification for a White House ballroom or decorative arch monstrosity desecrating the dignity of the final resting place of thousands of U.S. veterans.

Enough is enough. Republican congressional leadership needs to do its job and put an end to this madness.

Eric Carey, Arlington, Va.

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To the editor: Duffy draws Americans’ attention to the suffering of the Cuban people for no strategic national defense reason that would benefit the U.S. For months now, Trump’s sanctions have contributed to the immense shortages of electricity to people who are not a threat to us. The lack of fuel has caused people to suffer in hospitals, have no transportation to work and have no way to cool themselves.

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Congress and we, the American people, need to demand a stop to this inhumane action.

Sarah E. Adams, Rancho Palos Verdes