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Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor: ‘Mosquito swatter’ campaign pamphlets and TV ads are a waste of money

A person puts an "I voted" sticker on his blue and white striped shirt
A student at Cleveland High School casts his ballot as a first-time voter.
(Karla Gachet / For The Times)
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  • A Los Angeles voter describes the deluge of glossy political mailers, TV spots and campaign texts as a costly, numbing nuisance that clogs mailboxes and screens rather than informing decisions.
  • Tracking 85 campaign pamphlets in a tongue‑in‑cheek “mosquito swatter” contest, the letter writer tallies the most for state Senate candidate Sion Roy, who drew as many attacks as endorsements.
  • Despite an upcoming long ballot, the offices where voters most lack knowledge — especially judges — send no mailers, underscoring how little real guidance accompanies California’s election noise.

To the editor: For sure, costly ads on TV and mailed pamphlets are a waste of money (“TikTok? Crazy neighbor? A new poll sheds light on where voters get their information,” June 1). I feel sorry for the postman trying to stuff them into thousands of mailboxes. One learns to simply tune out the TV ads.

Each election cycle, I save the numerous pamphlets that are sent to the house to determine who wins the “mosquito swatter” contest mentioned in Lorraine Ali’s recent column. So far, I have received a total of 85 pamphlets, with the win going to Dr. Sion Roy, running for state Senate (though he lost in the primary). I received 10 missives for him and 10 against him. Brian Goldsmith, also running for state Senate, came in second in my contest with 12.

I received no mailers for mayor or governor, though I did get hundreds of text messages requesting donations or votes, all of which I deleted. Surprisingly, the judges, of whom few of us know a thing about and about whom we could benefit from more info, send out nothing.

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Preparing for a long ballot with many issues takes time and proper research that sadly few do.

Aviva S. Monosson, Los Angeles
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