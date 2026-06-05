Letters to the Editor: ‘Mosquito swatter’ campaign pamphlets and TV ads are a waste of money

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To the editor: For sure, costly ads on TV and mailed pamphlets are a waste of money ( “TikTok? Crazy neighbor? A new poll sheds light on where voters get their information,” June 1). I feel sorry for the postman trying to stuff them into thousands of mailboxes. One learns to simply tune out the TV ads.

Each election cycle, I save the numerous pamphlets that are sent to the house to determine who wins the “mosquito swatter” contest mentioned in Lorraine Ali’s recent column. So far, I have received a total of 85 pamphlets, with the win going to Dr. Sion Roy, running for state Senate (though he lost in the primary). I received 10 missives for him and 10 against him. Brian Goldsmith, also running for state Senate, came in second in my contest with 12.

I received no mailers for mayor or governor, though I did get hundreds of text messages requesting donations or votes, all of which I deleted. Surprisingly, the judges, of whom few of us know a thing about and about whom we could benefit from more info, send out nothing.

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Preparing for a long ballot with many issues takes time and proper research that sadly few do.

Aviva S. Monosson, Los Angeles