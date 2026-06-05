Letters to the Editor: Republicans’ mistrust of our elections should be directed at Trump

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To the editor: As staff writer Kevin Rector reported, many Republican voters have lost trust in the electoral process, with 55% “not confident” in local elections ( “Democratic voters confident California election is secure, Republicans less so, poll finds,” June 2). Sadly, their mistrust of election officials is misplaced; it should instead be directed at President Trump.

While many Republicans continue to believe Trump’s repeated assertions that Joe Biden stole the 2020 presidential election, and that noncitizen voting is a major problem, Trump has never produced any credible evidence that either claim is true. To the contrary, following the 2020 election, Trump’s then-attorney general, William Barr, stated no evidence of voting fraud that could change the 2020 election outcome had been found.

It should be recognized that Trump’s lawyers went to the courts , making numerous claims about irregularities in the 2020 election, but never showed any evidence of fraud. It should also be kept in mind that Trump’s former personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, falsely claimed that two Georgia election workers had committed ballot fraud — a claim repeated by Trump — and that Giuliani lost a large defamation suit filed by the workers.

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Given all this (and more), one has to wonder why so many Republicans still accept Trump’s word — the word of a man guilty of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to facilitate hush-money payments to a porn actor — rather than rejecting his unsubstantiated assertions.

David Michels, Encino

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To the editor: To clear up any doubts regarding the integrity of our elections, I suggest the following as a first act by our new governor-elect: appoint a bipartisan committee to audit the election results and report to the public its findings regarding all ballots cast. This would settle the matter clearly and grant credibility to and, hopefully, some unity behind the incoming administration.

Michael Kohn, Hollywood